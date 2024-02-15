TotalEnergies and Eni Confirm ‘Excellent Well Deliverability’ at Gas Discovery Offshore Cyprus

TotalEnergies and Eni, the equal partners in Block 6 offshore Cyprus, have completed the drilling and production test of the Cronos-2 appraisal well, confirming excellent deliverability and well production capacity in excess of 150 mmscfd.

The Cronos-2 well confirmed the lateral extension of the Cronos-1 discovery drilled in August 2022, as it encountered the same carbonate reservoir sequence as Cronos-1, confirming hydraulic communication and connected thick gas column with excellent permeability intervals.

Located at approximately 160 km southwest of the Cyprus coast, Cronos-2 encountered several carbonate reservoir intervals with a net reservoir thickness of 115 meters.

Together with an extensive data acquisition, Cronos-2 underwent a full and prolonged production test that proved the excellent gas deliverability capacity of the discovery, estimated at 150 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), both TotalEnergies and operator Eni confirmed.

This estimate is instrumental in progressing with the studies to select the best fast-track development option.

“The successful appraisal of the Cronos gas discovery confirms the presence of significant resources and production potential in Block 6. Full evaluation of the discovered resources will now be carried out to determine the best development option to contribute to supply gas to Europe and to the region”, said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Middle East & North Africa, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

Cronos-2 is the fourth well drilled by Eni in Block 6, following the gas discoveries of Calypso in 2018 and of Cronos and Zeus in 2022.

Drilling Cronos-2 shortly after the discovery of Cronos confirms the commitment of Eni and its partner TotalEnergies, to progress swiftly towards the selection of the most suitable and economically viable development solution, which will contribute to the supply of gas to Europe and the region.

Eni has been present in Cyprus since 2013. Block 6 is operated by Eni holding 50% interest, with TotalEnergies as partner. Eni also operates Blocks 2, 3, 8, and 9, and has participating interests in Blocks 7 and 11.

Aside from Block 6, TotalEnergies is also present in offshore Block 11 (50%, operator), 7 (50%, operator), 2 (20%), 3 (30%), 8 (40%) and 9 (20%).