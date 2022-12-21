Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni, TotalEnergies Discover More Gas Offshore Cyprus

December 21, 2022

Credit: TotalEnergies

A consortium of Italy's Eni and TotalEnergies has found more natural gas at a prospect off Cyprus, a Cypriot newspaper reported on Wednesday. 

An estimated preliminary quantity of 2.0-3.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas was found at the Zeus 1 well in an offshore area known as Block 6, Kathimerini Cyprus reported on its website. 

An announcement was possible as early as Wednesday, the newspaper reported. 

Reuters has sought comment from Cyprus's energy ministry. The east Mediterranean has yielded some of the largest natural gas discoveries worldwide in the past decade. 

The consortium in August reported an estimated 2.5 tcf discovery in the Cronos-1 well, which is also in Block 6. The European Union is seeking alternative sources to Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Michele Kambas/Editing by Mark Potter)

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Discoveries

