Solstad Gets New Contract for Normand Tonjer Vessel

Normand Tonjer CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured a new contract for its construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Tonjer.

The contract has a duration of 18 months firm, with the possibility of two 180 days extensions.

The commercial terms are confidential, but in line with current market levels for this type of vessel, according to the company, whish also said the contract was signed with an international client.

The start of the contract is April 2024.

Normand Tonjer is a CSV built in 2010. The vessel has been supporting ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic operations working for the same client since 2018.

In December 2023, Solstad exercised its option to purchase back the vessel from the Norwegian Mpsv for the net amount of $4 million, which was sold to the company in 2021.

