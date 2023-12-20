Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad Pays $4M for Normand Tonjer Vessel Buyback

Normand Tonjer (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Normand Tonjer (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad Offshore has exercised its option to purchase the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Tonjer.

The vessel was bought from the Norwegian Mpsv for the net amount of $4 million.

In 2021, Normand Tonjer was sold to Mpsv for a gross amount of $10 million and leased back on a bare boat agreement for a firm three-year period with options for two one-year extensions.

At the end of year two, Solstad had an option to buy the vessel back for which was concluded on December 20, 2023.

“We are very pleased to acquire CSV Normand Tonjer at what we believe are favorable terms for a vessel of such capabilities,” said Lars Peder Solstad, CEO of Solstad.

Normand Tonjer is a CSV built in 2010. The vessel has been supporting ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic operations working for the same client since 2018.

Vessels Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

FSRU Alexandroupolis (Credit: Gastrade)

Gastrade’s FSRU Alexandroupolis Reaches Greece
(Image: Edda Wind)

Edda Wind Secures Green Financing for Newbuild Program

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

US Gulf of Mexico oil Auction is Largest Since 2015

US Gulf of Mexico oil Auction

PXGEO Acquires Ampseis

PXGEO Acquires Ampseis

Orsted to Proceed with Mega Hornsea 3 Project

Orsted to Proceed with Mega Ho

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine