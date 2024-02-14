Siemens Gamesa Selects Contractor for First SOV Newbuild in Asia

Cyan Renewables, a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, will build Siemens Gamesa’s first service operations vessel (SOV) in Asia to facilitate the servicing of wind turbines for the Hai Long offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

Siemens Gamesa awarded a 15-year charter contract to Cyan Renewables. The contract will begin in 2026 and the SOV will be used to service 73 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines in Hai Long offshore wind farms, located about 50 km off the coast of Changhua County in Taiwan.

As one of the largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan with a total installed capacity of over 1GW, the project is expected to power more than one million households.

Being Asia’s first dedicated offshore wind vessel operator, Cyan Renewables will equip the SOV with state-of-the-art technology, such as Siemens’ BlueDrive PlusC propulsion system, for optimal energy efficiency while minimizing its environmental footprint.

The vessel will also be designed to ensure the safe transportation of service technicians all year round to maintain the giant offshore wind turbines, each featuring a 222-metre diameter rotor and 108-metre blade length.

The construction of the SOV is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

“Cyan Renewables has produced a comprehensive proposal that not only focuses on energy efficiency, but also on local talent development, which is critical to the Hai Long offshore wind projects in Taiwan,” said Henrik Schmidt, Head of O&M Services of Siemens Gamesa Offshore for Asia-Pacific.

“We are proud that Cyan Renewables has clinched the contract to build Siemens Gamesa’s first SOV in Asia. With the accelerating growth of the offshore wind industry, there is a pressing need for more technically advanced support vessels with high fuel efficiency to facilitate the installation and servicing of large offshore wind turbines,” added James Chern, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Seraya Partners.