Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrogras E&P Brings Dutch Gas Project On Stream

A15 platform (Credit:Petrogas E&P Netherlands)
A15 platform (Credit:Petrogas E&P Netherlands)

Petrogas E&P Netherlands, part of Oman-based Petrogas E&P, has started producing gas from the A15 platform installed in the Dutch North Sea.

Petrogas E&P Netherlands, along with its partners EBN, Rockrose, and TAQA, produced first gas from the A15 project on February 12, 2024.

The milestone was achieved using ‘zero emission’ A15 platform. Enersea was in charge of front-end engineering and design (FEED) of the A15 and B10 gas fields, as part of the contract awarded in 2021, which also included subsea scope and the brownfield modifications on the A12CPP platform.

Both platforms are based on a tripod design with a minimum facilities topside.

Having taken project sanction end March 2022, Petrogas E&P Netherlands worked with key partners Enersea, HSM Offshore Energy, Heerema Marine Contractors, Allseas, Noble Drilling, Bluestream and DCN Diving to build the A15 platform, and drill three wells as part of the project.

All three wells are now online, providing much needed domestic gas to the Netherlands.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Gas

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Yanta (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Neptune Gets Green Light to Drill Duva Wildcat Well
VALARIS DPS-1 Rig (Credit: Valaris)

Valaris Starts Drilling at Woodside’s Scarborough Field

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

GLO Marine and VMS Group Join Forces for ‘Green’ Vessel Retrofitting

GLO Marine and VMS Group Join

Siemens Gamesa Selects Contractor for First SOV Newbuild in Asia

Siemens Gamesa Selects Contrac

Seatrium Renews Exclusive Deal with Gaslog and Shell for LGN Carrier Repairs

Seatrium Renews Exclusive Deal

ABB to Equip Nexans’ New Cable Layer with Hybrid Power System

ABB to Equip Nexans’ New Cable

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine