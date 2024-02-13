Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PGS Finds Offshore Wind Site Survey Work

Illustration (Credit: PGS)
Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract in Europe.

The project will be acquired with PGS' ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR3D) streamer. According to the company, UHR3D streamer provides significantly more detailed subsurface data for shallower targets compared to traditional seismic acquisition systems.

Mobilization is scheduled for early July and the contract has a total duration of approximately two months.

PGS announces contract awards and multi-client projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, multi-client projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts.

 "We are very pleased with this offshore wind site characterization contract award, which extends visibility for our offshore wind operations through the third quarter. We successfully entered the offshore wind site characterization market last year and have secured continuous activity since startup.

“Our geophysical approach by using an ultra-high-resolution 3D towed streamer system is significantly more efficient than traditional 2D and geotechnical solutions.

“Our clients value the shorter lead time and the high data quality we offer. There is a significant volume of offshore wind site characterization projects out for tender, and we expect increasing activity going forward," says Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS.

