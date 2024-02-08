EthosEnergy Scoops Harbour Energy Deal for Production Assets in North Sea

EthosEnergy has signed a five-year master service agreement (MSA) with Harbour Energy for maintenance and support services across three production assets in the North Sea.

The agreement, with an option to extend, will see EthosEnergy becoming Harbour Energy’s primary service provider for the maintenance and support of a fleet of light industrial gas turbines for production assets in the North Sea, UK sector.

EthosEnergy, which specialises in services and solutions for rotating equipment in the energy and industrial sectors, has been working with Harbour Energy - and previously Premier Oil, Chrysaor and ConocoPhillips UK North Sea - for 15 years.

The company has doubled the number of gas turbine units it is supporting for the operator and will continue to deliver field service and workshop support, supply spare parts, and perform regular planned and unplanned maintenance as part of the MSA.

As a mature basin, the North Sea is home to aging infrastructure which requires regular maintenance to keep assets operational and safe.

The harsh environmental conditions and 24/7 activity on assets demands expertise and efficiency from companies across the supply chain, and for those companies to deliver through a lens of emissions reduction, according to Mario Cincotta, East Hemisphere EVP at EthosEnergy.

“We are proud to provide our comprehensive suite of services, including the repair and ongoing maintenance of the gas turbine units, to Harbour Energy.

“The expansion of our relationship builds on the impressive steps we have taken alongside Harbour Energy to support the company in lowering life cycle costs increasing reliability of its turbines and extending equipment life across its asset portfolio.

“This strengthened relationship is testament to our offering and represents our unwavering commitment to the North Sea and our strategic growth plan,” added Cincotta.