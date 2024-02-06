Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Axess Scoops FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor Inspection Contract

FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor (Credit: Seatrium)

Norway-based Axess Group has signed a long-term inspection contract with MODEC for FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor that will be deployed at Sangomar field offshore Senegal.

The contract follows the completion of several baseline surveys in China and Singapore during the construction phase.

The scope of work includes annual certification scopes for lifting gear, DROPS surveys, remedial actions and support with all rigging operations.

To remind, the FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor set sail from Singapore in late December 2023.

“This contract holds great significance for us as it is our first major engagement in Senegal since the establishment of the office in 2022. We are delighted to have earned the trust of MODEC, allowing us to contribute to the country’s inaugural oil development.

“On a global scale, we have worked on 11 of their assets in the last five years, underscoring our commitment to delivering added value,” Matthew Trichardt, Regional Manager – North-West Africa at Axess Group said.

As part of its commitment to sustainable growth, Axess Gainde Senegal is concurrently initiating a training program for local engineers and technicians in Senegal, designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for effective collaboration on projects with MODEC and other clients.

The FPSO will be deployed at the Sangomar field located approximately 100 km south of Dakar, Senegal.

The Sangomar Field Development is expected to be Senegal’s first offshore oil development. Woodside is the operator and has an 82% participating interest in the Sangomar project, with Petrosen holding the remaining 18%.

The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 includes a stand-alone FPSO with subsea infrastructure and an expected production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels/day.

