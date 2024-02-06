Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eidesvik Extends Contract with DEME for Viking Neptun CSV

Viking Neptun CSV (Credit: DEME)
Viking Neptun CSV (Credit: DEME)

Eidesvik Offshore, a Norwegian offshore vessel owner, has signed a ship management contract extension with DEME for construction support vessel (CSV) Viking Neptun.

The three-year extension also includes a two-year option for further extension, according to Eidesvik Offshore.

The company has provided full technical management, crewing and operation of Viking Neptun since December 2022.

In November the same year, Eidesvik Offshore completed the sale of Viking Neptun CSV to DEME.

“This extension is a testament to the exceptional performance of our dedicated crews. We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with DEME,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, President & CEO of Eidesvik Offshore.

The 145-meter long vessel is equipped with a large, unobstructed deck and a 400 tonne Active Heave Compensated Knuckle Boom crane, which makes ‘Viking Neptun’ suitable for the construction of floating wind farms.

Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

TSS Cruiser CSOV (Credit: Damen)

Construction of CSOV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Market...
(Credit: Morek Engineering)

First Low-Carbon Floating Wind Installation Vessel Gets UK...

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

DNV Confirms Energy Efficiency Gains for LNG Carries with DFE+ Propulsion

DNV Confirms Energy Efficiency

QatarEnergy and Petronet Sign 20-Year LNG Supply Deal for India

QatarEnergy and Petronet Sign

Vår Energi Hires AGR for Well Control Work Offshore Norway

Vår Energi Hires AGR for Well

Fugro Gets Dutch Offshore Wind Zone Survey Job

Fugro Gets Dutch Offshore Wind

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine