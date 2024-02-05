PTTEP Furthers CCS Efforts in Thailand

Thai oil and gas giant PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahidol University to advance the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies and skills in Thailand.

The MoU was signed under the PTTEP Subsurface University Energy Connect project.

The collaboration is aimed to carry out research study on geoscience and petroleum engineering, develop professionals in petroleum exploration and production and explore for carbon storage sites.

These are pivotal to drive the CCS technology development, leading Thailand to low-carbon society.

Under the PTTEP Subsurface University Energy Connect scheme, PTTEP has already signed MoU with several universities including Chulalongkorn University, Chiang Mai University and Khon Kaen University.

The company plans to extend similar academic collaboration to others.