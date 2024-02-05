Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PTTEP Furthers CCS Efforts in Thailand

The MoU signing ceremony (Credit: PTTEP)
The MoU signing ceremony (Credit: PTTEP)

Thai oil and gas giant PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahidol University to advance the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies and skills in Thailand.

The MoU was signed under the PTTEP Subsurface University Energy Connect project.

The collaboration is aimed to carry out research study on geoscience and petroleum engineering, develop professionals in petroleum exploration and production and explore for carbon storage sites.

These are pivotal to drive the CCS technology development, leading Thailand to low-carbon society.

Under the PTTEP Subsurface University Energy Connect scheme, PTTEP has already signed MoU with several universities including Chulalongkorn University, Chiang Mai University and Khon Kaen University.

The company plans to extend similar academic collaboration to others.

Industry News Activity Asia CCS

Related Offshore News

(Credit: K2 Management)

K2 Management Gets South Korea Offshore Wind Job
The HydroWing tidal energy device (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Southeast Asia’s 1MW Tidal Energy Plant to Feature...

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

PTTEP Furthers CCS Efforts in Thailand

PTTEP Furthers CCS Efforts in

Developers Submit Scoping Report for 1GW Scotwind Floating Wind Farm

Developers Submit Scoping Repo

Serica Energy Plans Four-Well Drilling Campaign in North Sea

Serica Energy Plans Four-Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine