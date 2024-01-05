PTTEP and Inpex to Study CCS Potential in Gulf of Thailand

Thai oil and gas giant PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) and its Japanese counterpart Inpex have teamed up to conduct a study on carbon capture and storage (CCS) potential in the Northern Gulf of Thailand.

The study is expected to lay a foundation for potential development of CCS hub in the Eastern Economic Corridor of Thailand (EEC).

PTTEP and Inpex will share their knowledge and experience on CCSS under an international collaboration between the Thai Department of Mineral Fuels (DMF) and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

“We have unique knowledge in the subsurface of the Gulf of Thailand and experiences from our CCS initiative at the Arthit gas field. Combined with Inpex’s international experience in CCS project implementation, we believe the study outcome will equip Thailand with necessary insights and information to outline CCS infrastructure and development plan, especially the CCS hub initiative for the EEC, as CCS is one of the promising pathways that could substantially reduce industry’s carbon emissions and keep the country’s net zero greenhouse gas emissions goals within reach,” said Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer of PTTEP.

Meanwhile, PTTEP is leading the feasibility study of PTT Group’s Eastern Thailand CCS hub initiative in the EEC which aims to reduce CO2 emission from the group’s operational sites in Rayong and Chonburi provinces as well as nearby industrial areas using CCS technology and storage potential in the Gulf of Thailand.

PTTEP is also progressing with the first CCS project in Thailand at the Arthit gas field in the Gulf of Thailand. With Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase now completed, PTTEP expects to start CCS operation at the Arthit field in 2027 to reduce 700,000–1,000,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from gas production.

The outcome of CCS study at EEC, Arthit field, and the Northern Gulf of Thailand CCS exploration project will deepen geological insights into the storage capacity and help Thailand to meet net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2065.