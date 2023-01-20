Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PTTEP Taps Honeywell for CCS Project Offshore Thailand

January 20, 2023

©PTTEP (File image)
©PTTEP (File image)

Thai oil and gas company PTTEP has hired Honeywell as the carbon capture technology provider for the Arthit Carbon Capture and Storage Project in the Arthit Gas Field in the Gulf of Thailand. 

Honeywell said its Separex Membrane Technology will help achieve the project objectives of concentrating the CO2 rich stream, which will be geologically stored in depleted reservoirs. 

"Honeywell technology provides an optimized solution to revamp the existing system to concentrate the CO2 rich stream using a 2-stage process so that it may be injected into a nearby depleted gas reservoir while considering the constraints of the offshore platform," Honeywell said.

According to Honeywell, its technology also enhances hydrocarbon recovery which would otherwise be flared, thus providing additional hydrocarbon production, and adding additional value to the project beyond the carbon capture. 

Matt Spalding, Vice-President and General Manager, Honeywell UOP Asia Pacific said: "Today, 15 million tons per year of CO2 is being captured and used in storage/utilization applications through Honeywell's CO2 solutions process expertise." Honeywell currently has the capacity to capture 40 million tons per year through its installed projects worldwide, and we are excited to bring this expertise and experience to this landmark CCS project in Thailand with PTTEP."

Honeywell will also provide engineering and consultancy services for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and subsequent phases of the project, subject to a successful FID. 


Technology Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Asia Carbon Capture CCUS CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

Credit: SHI

Samsung Heavy, MISC to Build Floating CO2 Storage Units
A Mainprize Offshore vessel - Credit: Eddy Decorte/MarineTraffic.com

Mainprize Offshore Equips Fleet with Reygar's Vessel...


Trending Offshore News

©douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

UK North Sea Oil Giant to Cut Jobs Due to Windfall Tax
Energy
Credit: Jan Verhoog/AdobeStock

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

King Charles Suggests $1.1B Offshore Wind Farm Deal Profits Should Go to Society, Not Royal Family

King Charles Suggests $1.1B Offshore Wind Farm Deal Profits Should Go to Society, Not Royal Family

ISS, Palliser Urge Shareholders to Remove Capricorn CEO and Six Board Directors

ISS, Palliser Urge Shareholders to Remove Capricorn CEO and Six Board Directors

PTTEP Taps Honeywell for CCS Project Offshore Thailand

PTTEP Taps Honeywell for CCS Project Offshore Thailand

Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Rupture: Survey Underway, No Conclusions Reached Yet, Says Novak

Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Rupture: Survey Underway, No Conclusions Reached Yet, Says Novak

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine