Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Books DOF’s AHTS Vessel for Norwegian Ops

AHTS vessel Skandi Iceman (Credit: DOF Group)
AHTS vessel Skandi Iceman (Credit: DOF Group)

Equinor has booked DOF Group’s anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Iceman for its Norwegian operations, along with ROV services to be provided by the company.

The contract award means that the DOF Group will have two anchor handlers supporting Equinor’s Norwegian operations until 2027 at the earliest, with Skandi Vega having been on charter to Equinor since delivery 2010.

Defined as ‘large contract’ by DOF Group, this means its value ranges between $47 million to approximately $95 million (NOK 500 million to NOK 1 billion).

The contract also includes ROV services provided by the DOF Group, the Norwegian vessel owner said.

The start of the contract has been set for the second quarter of 2024 with three-year firm, and three one-year options.

“This award demonstrates the performance of our anchor handling vessels and our crews. We are very happy to see Equinor selecting DOF for another long term AHTS contract,” said Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA.

Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe AHTS

Related Offshore News

Siem Spearfish OSCV (Credit: Siem Offshore)

Siem Secures New Contract for its Subsea Construction...
DP2 vessel Glomar Worker (Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Grows Offshore Wind Survey Fleet

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Equinor Books DOF’s AHTS Vessel for Norwegian Ops

Equinor Books DOF’s AHTS Vesse

DOF Vessel to Report for Duty Offshore Australia

DOF Vessel to Report for Duty

IWS to Provide CSOV Fleet for Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Projects

IWS to Provide CSOV Fleet for

Wood Scoops $80M Contract Extension with Equinor Offshore Brazil

Wood Scoops $80M Contract Exte

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine