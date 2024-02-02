Wood Scoops $80M Contract Extension with Equinor Offshore Brazil

U.K. engineering company Wood has secured a contract extension with Equinor to deliver maintenance and modification solutions to its Peregrino offshore assets in Brazil.

The two-year extension, worth $80 million, builds on a long-term and global partnership with Equinor, where Wood supports its operations in the U.K., Norway and Brazil.

Wood will continue to provide maintenance solutions to optimize the Peregrino wellhead platforms and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, delivering engineering, prefabrication and outfitting, offshore installation, commissioning and Turnaround (TAR) support.

“This extension reaffirms our client’s confidence in our ability to consistently meet and exceed expectations in brownfield engineering project delivery. The maintenance and upgrade modifications delivered by our team will extend the life of these assets, critical to energy security,” said Shawn Combden, Wood’s President of Operations, Americas.

The reimbursable contract is supported by 500 employees. During the next maintenance campaign scheduled to start in May 2024, the team will be based on an offshore flotel to increase productivity levels.

“Our eight-year relationship with Equinor in Brazil is built on a well-established track record of asset knowledge and mutual trust. Our commitment to excellence, relentless focus on safe operations and unwavering dedication to understanding our client’s evolving needs have been critical to securing this win,” added Hugues Corrignan, Wood’s Country Manager for Brazil.