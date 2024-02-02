T7 Global's MOPU Set for Work at Valeura’s Gulf of Thailand Field

Malaysian energy industry services provider T7 Global has unveiled the newly-converted mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) which is scheduled to start working at Valeura Energy's Nong Yao C development offshore Thailand.

The MOPU has been named TSEVEN SHIRLEY during a ceremony held at China State Shipbuilding Corporation Beihai Shipyard in Qing Dao.

It is scheduled to set sail for the Nong Yao oil field, in the Gulf of Thailand as part of $84.6 million (RM 400 million) contract with Valeura Energy.

This deployment is a significant milestone for T7 Global, as it marks the group’s foray into Thailand waters.

“We are delighted to share the successful naming ceremony for TSEVEN SHIRLEY, marking the completion of the construction phase. Following the ceremony, TSEVEN SHIRLEY will start its journey to the Nong Yao field to continue with the remaining activities. We would like to extend our gratitude to our customers for their trust and confidence in us. We look forward to achieve the final delivery,” said Tan Kay Zhuin, T7 Global Group Chief Executive Officer.

During its five-year charter, the TSEVEN SHIRLEY MOPU is expected to ensure long-term financial visibility for the group, similar to the 10-year charter of TSEVEN ELISE MOPU in Malaysia waters, Zhuin added.