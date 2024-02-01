Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Cenosco and MaxGrip Partnership Set to Boost Asset Integrity Management

(Credit: Cenosco)
(Credit: Cenosco)

Cenosco, a provider of asset integrity software, and MaxGrip, a consultancy firm specializing in asset performance management, have teamed up to boost their asset integrity management capabilities.

The partnership brings together two companies that will pool their expertise in asset integrity management to enhance offering for the clients and optimize their asset performance.

Cenosco's asset integrity management software - IMS Suite - has been developed on over twenty years of industry experience in collaboration with oil and gas major Shell

It will be combined with MaxGrip's twenty-five years of experience in asset performance management, change management, and integrity management advisory and deployment services.

"MaxGrip consultants have deep domain knowledge and years of experience in working with Cenosco’s IMS Suite. They have done many projects in which they have deployed the software and used it to carry out RBI and RCM studies with proven results. I am excited about our partnership as together we will be able to realize maximum value for more clients,” said Mark Mulder, CEO of MaxGrip

"With this strategic alliance, IMS users can leverage MaxGrip’s extensive industry knowledge and experience working with the IMS Suite,” added Omar Rugebani, Partner and Alliance Director of Cenosco.

