Danos Awarded Production Services Contract for Beacon Offshore Energy Deepwater Facility

© Danos Operations Services
Danos Operations Services has been awarded a contract to provide production services for Beacon Offshore Energy’s new deepwater facility, the Shenandoah floating production system. 

The project will employ production operators, instrumentation and electrical technicians, mechanics, and offshore installation managers. Several employees began work on the platform in 2024.

The Shenandoah facility is in the final stages of hook-up and is expected to begin producing oil later this summer. The project has a nameplate capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day and is located approximately 230 miles from New Orleans.

