Cenosco acquires Shell’s IMS Software

Cenosco, a provider of asset integrity software, have acquired complete ownership of the intellectual property (IP) rights of the jointly developed IMS, Integrity Management System. IMS is an Asset Integrity Management software suite, which was built on over 20 years of industry experience from Shell with Cenosco's programmers. This collaboration resulted in an industry-focused product, which is used today in over

200 assets across the globe.

Both Cenosco's clients and prospects alike can benefit from this acquisition, as it can create a more dedicated and personalized experience with IMS. While Cenosco has always been very hands-on with their customers through customizing to their needs, this focus shift will further open the doors of innovation for the software to be tailored to broader industry trends and needs. This IP transfer gives Cenosco a stronger position

in the market, as they will continue innovating and developing IMS as a market standard, which allows for broader adoption across asset-intensive industries.