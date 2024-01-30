Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GEOS Lands Contracts for Two PSVs with Oil Major

Energy Passion PSV (Credit: GEOS)
Energy Passion PSV (Credit: GEOS)

Norwegian vessel owner Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has entered into contracts for two of its platform supply vessels (PSVs) – Energy Passion and Energy Paradise.

The contract is with ‘Tier 1 international oil major’ whose name was not disclosed, with the operations planned to take place in the North Sea.

The contract for the 2016-built Energy Passion PSV is for one-year firm, with one-year option.

The Energy Paradise PSV, built in 2015, has been hired for six months firm and six months option.

The gross contract value for the firm period is $14 million, with an additional $15.8 million for the option period.

The operations are expected to begin between March and April, GEOS informed.

"We are very pleased to secure these contracts for Energy Passion and Energy Paradise, which provides a solid backlog for GEOS. The awarded contracts underscore the company's strong standing as a supplier of quality tonnage to Tier 1 clients. These contracts confirm the robustness of the current charter market, with fixed earnings yielding attractive payback periods of the newly acquired vessels,” said Per Ivar Fagervoll, CEO of GEOS.

Offshore Vessels North Sea Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Stillstrom)

Offshore Wind Vessels Charging Study Gets Underway in...
(Credit: Huisman)

Subsea 7 Pipelay Vessel to be Equipped with Huisman’s...

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

New Dive Support Vessel Delivered to ADNOC

New Dive Support Vessel Delive

Pemex Will Have Nearly $12 Billion for Debt Payments

Pemex Will Have Nearly $12 Bil

Global Maritime Acquires Iberian Offshore

Global Maritime Acquires Iberi

TDI-Brooks' New Vessel Ready for Work

TDI-Brooks' New Vessel Ready f

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine