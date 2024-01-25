Vard Delivers Ammonia-Ready Armada Vessel to Ocean Infinity

U.S. marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has taken delivery of the eighth and final ammonia-ready robotic vessel in the Armada series from the Norwegian shipbuilder Vard.

Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam delivered the last 78-meter vessel in the series of eight robotic vessels to Ocean Infinity on January 24.

The delivery of NB 941 completes the series of vessels that will expand Ocean Infinity’s new lean-crewed Armada fleet.

The fleet demonstrates the latest in marine robotics, and will serve as multi-role-vessels to support Ocean Infinity’s operations worldwide from its onshore control centers.

In February 2020, Ocean Infinity first announced its plans to build ‘the world's largest’ fleet of unmanned surface vehicles (USV).

Later that year, it decided to expand the fleet with 78-meter-long robotic vessels that can be optionally crewed, placing an order for six of those units with Vard.

In February 2022, Ocean Infinity hired Vard for a new series of six vessels, which will have a length of 85 meters and a beam of 16.4 meters.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery from Vard Vung Tau in 2025.