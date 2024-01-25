Valaris Jack-Up Rig Docks in Trinidad

Heavy duty modern jack-up rig Valaris 118 has arrived at the shipyard in Chaguaramas in Trinidad for routine maintenance ahead of new campaign with BP.

Valaris 118 rig will be engaged on a six-well contract extension with BP, expected to begin in March 2024.

The contract is in direct continuation of the existing firm program, from October 2022, and has an estimated duration of one year.

The extension period has an estimated total contract value of approximately $51 million, offshore drilling company Valaris reported in November 2023.

“The VALARIS 118 is coming to the dock in Chaguaramas Trinidad to conduct routine maintenance and upgrades for the next well campaign. In 2023, the rig team maintained an excellent safety record and delivered seven wells for the customer. I could not be prouder of their accomplishments in 2023 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2024,” said Keith Crane, Valaris’ Operations Manager.