Aquaterra Energy Inks 3-Year Contract with UK Oil And Gas Operator

(Credit: Aquaterra Energy)
(Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy has secured a three-year contract with a UK independent exploration and production company to provide analysis services across its global offshore operations.

The contract will see Aquaterra Energy deliver a comprehensive range of offshore analysis services, including riser and conductor analysis for jack-ups and semi-submersibles, plus integrity management, decommissioning and late life analysis.

Aquaterra Energy will support the operator with insights and recommendations to manage risks and optimize offshore designs for its full operational portfolio to help optimize its operational performance.

The contract with an unnamed operator covers work across the full offshore project lifecycle, from extending or decommissioning late-life wells, to early-stage planning.

"We’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with this customer by signing this contract. To support this growth, we have doubled our analysis team over the last few years, with a focus on recruiting graduates through our award-winning graduate program,” said James Larnder, Managing Director of Aquaterra Energy.

