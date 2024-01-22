Denmark's Largest Offshore Gas Field On Track for March 2024 Restart

TotalEnergies and its partners in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) have confirmed that Tyra II redevelopment project is on schedule to restart operations in March 2024.

DUC – a partnership between TotalEnergies (operator, 43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%), and Nordsøfonden (20%) – is making progress on the final stages of the Tyra Redevelopment Project, considered the largest natural gas field in Denmark.

According to DUC, significant work scope on the completion of the Tyra II facilities has been executed.

Leak testing, which is essential to the safety and integrity prior to gas-in and the functional testing of key process machinery required for processing the gas is progressing well.

The Tyra East Riser platform Echo was declared hot, with all pipelines connected. De-isolation of these pipelines has also commenced, which is an important step towards first gas.

On Tyra West the first wells have successfully been unplugged and de-watered, with two wireline teams working in parallel on the Tyra West B and C platforms with the unplugging of wells.

An extensive amount of work has been carried out on the leak testing of the facilities and it is expected that all leak testing will be completed ahead of first gas export which could support an efficient ramp-up and a reduced ramp-up period.

The key focus before the first gas export remains to ensure that the safety and emergency systems are fully functional.

Equinor confirmed in its REMIT notification on January 22, that the project progress to date indicates, subject to the remaining level of operational uncertainty, that the current restart date of March 31, 2024 remains valid.

Depending on project progress, the restart could take place earlier in March too, according to Equinor.

Further, in the same REMIT notification, the operator stated that the outcome of tests now suggests that a ramp-up to maximum technical capacity is expected to take four months from restart.

Once fully operational, Tyra will deliver 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year, making Denmark again a net exporter and self-sufficient in natural gas, TotalEnergies said earlier.

The redevelopment of the Tyra field included three main elements: decommissioning and recycling of the old Tyra platforms; recycling and extending the current platform legs on six of the platforms with 13 meters, which will have new topsides; a completely new process module and a new accommodation platform.

Earlier in January, the partners in the project reached final investment decision (FID) to drill a new well on the Harald East area, located close to the Norwegian border, with the gas planned to be exported through the Tyra East facilities.

If the drilling campaign proves successful, the well could deliver production by end of 2024.