New Well at Denmark's Largest Offshore Gas Field Gets Go-Ahead

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

The Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) has reached final investment decision (FID) to drill a new well on the Harald East area, located close to the Norwegian border, with the gas planned to be exported through the Tyra East facilities.

DUC, a joint venture involving TotalEnergies (43,2%), BlueNord (36,8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%), made FID on the Harald East Middle Jurassic well (HEMJ), expected to be spudded during the summer of 2024.

If the drilling campaign proves successful, the well could deliver production by end of 2024.

The expected gain from the well is up to 8 mmboe net to BlueNord of which ca 80% is gas. The well is drilled into the Jurassic with good reservoir properties, however with a wide range of subsurface outcomes with respect to volume.

The cost of the well is around $28 million net to BlueNord, and with an attractive unit development cost.

The concept for hook-up and potential life extension of Harald will be decided after the well has been drilled, according to DUC.

"I am delighted to announce another FID in the DUC drilling sequence. The Harald East Middle Jurassic well will be drilled through the chalk reservoir and into the Jurassic reservoir which has excellent reservoir properties.

“We look forward to getting the results and to add to the production through the new Tyra facilities by the end of the year," said Marianne Eide, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

