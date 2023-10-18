Denmark's Largest Offshore Gas Field to Resume Production in Early 2024

TotalEnergies-operated Tyra Redevelopment Project in Denmark is set to start production in the early first quarter of 2024, BlueNord, a partner in the project, said Wednesday.

Tyra is Denmark’s largest natural gas field which has been processing and exporting more than 90% of the natural gas produced in the Danish North Sea since the mid-1980s, before shutting down in September 2019, to undergo redevelopment. This was necessary due to the North Sea field's natural subsidence of the chalk reservoir after many years of production.

The redevelopment of the Tyra field included three main elements: decommissioning and recycling of the old Tyra platforms; recycling and extending the current platform legs on six of the platforms with 13 meters, new topsides; a completely new process module and a new accommodation platform.

"The Tyra Redevelopment Project made significant progress during the quarter, with several milestones achieved. All subsea work has been completed, reconnecting all the satellite fields to the Tyra hub. Furthermore, leak testing has now been completed on the most complex systems and recent progress has been good on the remaining critical process systems required to be completed for export," BlueNord, formerly known as Noreco, said Wednesday.

"With more visibility around the path from first gas to plateau production, first gas is now expected in early Q1 2024 and plateau production in Q2 2024," BlueNord said.

"This accelerated ramp-up, which will deliver plateau production earlier than what BlueNord has previously communicated, has been enabled by the revised start-up strategy, which will allow more efficient execution of the remaining work necessary to reach plateau before the introduction of hydrocarbons," BlueNord said.

BlueNord said it expected Tyra will deliver greater volumes during 2024 than forecast in its previously published long-term production outlook.

"As a result, this profile is now under review and the contribution from Tyra in 2024 is expected to be revised upwards," BlueNord said.

TotalEnergies has previously said that once the modernized Tyra II is back on stream, it will be the most modern natural gas field in the world and is expected to deliver 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Denmark and Europe through the export pipelines to Nybro and Den Helder.