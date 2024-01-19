Wagenborg Installs Shore Power Connection on Kroonborg Vessel

Wagenborg Offshore has installed and commissioned a shore connection system on the Kroonborg walk-to-work (W2W) vessel in collaboration with NAM/Shell UK, and the support of Dutch province of North Holland.

The shore power system was developed and engineered by Dutch company Eekels Technology.

Additionally, Eekels Technology, in partnership with the Port of Den Helder, is advancing a hydrogen shore power generator project in cooperation with the Port of Harlingen and Groningen Seaports.

The hydrogen generator is set to become operational by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the Port of Den Helder is planning to provide renewable energy through a fixed shore power connection to vessels within its port starting in mid-2024.

In the broader context of combating climate change, reducing emissions is imperative.

To minimize the environmental impact in ports, including the reduction of CO2, NOx, exhaust gas particulates and noise, the installation of shore power connections is critical.

In addition to installation of shore power on the MV Kroonborg, Wagenborg Offshore announced plans to expand these installations to other vessels in its fleet in the near future.