Coretrax Boosts Well Intervention Portfolio and Secures New Deals

Oil and gas well integrity and production optimization company Coretrax has strengthened its well intervention capabilities after acquiring a complementary suite of technology from Wireline Drilling Technologies.

After completing the acquisition and expanding its offering, Coretrax firm has signed a global route to market agreement with a supermajor to support its well intervention requirements internationally and secured additional work in the Middle East with an existing client.

The company has already integrated the new assets and software, which include wireline pump units, drilling units and tractor modules into its existing technology portfolio.

The additional equipment boosts Coretrax’s current well integrity offering, enabling the business to access and address damaged wellbores, and support highly deviated wells more efficiently.

“The additional technologies have integrated seamlessly into our portfolio of tools and are supporting several new contracts including a global supermajor and an ongoing long-term project in the Middle East.

“As the industry remains focused on extracting maximum recovery from existing wells, demand for wireline applications has increased as operators realize the cost and sustainability benefits they bring across well intervention, frac plug drilling, well conveyancing and lateral drilling,” said John Fraser, CEO at Coretrax.

Coretrax has a portfolio of over 50 technologies, with operations across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.