Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Coretrax Boosts Well Intervention Portfolio and Secures New Deals

(Credit: Coretrax)
(Credit: Coretrax)

Oil and gas well integrity and production optimization company Coretrax has strengthened its well intervention capabilities after acquiring a complementary suite of technology from Wireline Drilling Technologies.

After completing the acquisition and expanding its offering, Coretrax firm has signed a global route to market agreement with a supermajor to support its well intervention requirements internationally and secured additional work in the Middle East with an existing client.

The company has already integrated the new assets and software, which include wireline pump units, drilling units and tractor modules into its existing technology portfolio.

The additional equipment boosts Coretrax’s current well integrity offering, enabling the business to access and address damaged wellbores, and support highly deviated wells more efficiently.

“The additional technologies have integrated seamlessly into our portfolio of tools and are supporting several new contracts including a global supermajor and an ongoing long-term project in the Middle East.

“As the industry remains focused on extracting maximum recovery from existing wells, demand for wireline applications has increased as operators realize the cost and sustainability benefits they bring across well intervention, frac plug drilling, well conveyancing and lateral drilling,” said John Fraser, CEO at Coretrax.

Coretrax has a portfolio of over 50 technologies, with operations across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Middle East Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity Well Intervention Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

The C1-46 Chopsaw (Credit. Decom Engineering)

Investing in Subsea Decommissioning Pays Off, Decom...
(Credit: Moreld)

Offshore Energy Services Group Moreld Gets New Owner

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’

BP Appoints Murray Auchincloss as New CEO

BP Appoints Murray Auchincloss

Guyana Expects $2.4 Billion in Oil Revenue in 2024 as Output Rises

Guyana Expects $2.4 Billion in

Norway Offers 24 Companies Ownership Interest for Oil and Gas Licenses

Norway Offers 24 Companies Own

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine