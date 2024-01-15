ABL and Integrity HSE Form Rig Inspection Alliance

Norwegian company ABL and Aberdeen-based health and safety consultancy Integrity HSE have formed strategic partnership to reinforce their rig inspection services.

ABL’s rig inspection service offering will be enhanced with Integrity HSE’s tailored onshore and offshore inspection and rig intake solutions.

The services will add value to a wide range of drilling and production units from drillships, DP and moored semi-submersibles, jack-up rigs, and involving everything from legacy manual operated units to the latest 7th generation cyber integrated control systems, according to the companies.

“This alliance is another step in establishing ABL and the wider ABL Group, as the leading technical authority in supporting rigs, wells and reservoirs throughout their lifecycle,” said Steven Lee, Director of Offshore Technical Services in ABL.

“We are very protective of our brand and wouldn’t normally consider an alliance of this type. But, when we began exploring the potential alignment with ABL, the fit was impossible to ignore. This partnership successfully established a new standard in HSE excellence within rig inspection, and we are excited to bring it to the market,” added Darrell Lines, Integrity HSE’s Director of Safety & Risk.