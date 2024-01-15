Constellation and HMH Ink BOP Maintenance Deal for Three Semisubs

Constellation and HMH have signed integrated maintenance support contract for the Blowout Preventers (BOPs) of the semi-submersible drilling platforms Alpha Star, Gold Star and Lone Star.

The Contractual Services Agreement (CSA) will last for five years, with the option for extension. The partnership model is unprecedented in Brazil, and part of its remuneration is conditioned on performance, in a risk-sharing model, according to the companies.

“The contract will bring more reliability to one of the rig’s most critical equipment, more process safety for well control, increased uptime and operational efficiency, as well as new business opportunities for the company”, said Rodrigo Ribeiro, Constellation’s Chief Executive.

In this format, Constellation will be able to focus on drilling operations and, together with HMH, will share responsibility for maintaining the BOPs of the three drilling units.

The agreement provides for parts supply, predictive and preventative maintenance, optimization of time-based maintenance using data from equipment, ‘between well’ maintenance, continued certification and 24/7 engineering support from the HMH team on board Constellation rigs.

“As part of the partnership with Constellation, we will implement a condition-based maintenance program, optimizing maintenance intervals and improving operational performance. This comprehensive approach will ensure that BOPs are in a ‘ready to operate’ condition,” added Chuck Chauviere, President of HMH’s Pressure Control Systems division.

BOP maintenance is one of the main contributors to uptime in drilling and well intervention campaigns. With this change in the paradigm of equipment maintenance and asset management, the expectation is that drilling units will be available to customers for longer and longer.