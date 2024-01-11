Shoreline Wind Appoints Pearson as CEO

Shoreline Wind, developer of intelligent SaaS solutions for powering wind energy, announced the appointment of Andrew Pearson as its new chief executive officer.

Prior to joining Shoreline Wind, Pearson held CEO roles at range of growth SaaS companies, including global payroll and payments vendor CloudPay, where he remains a Board director, and AI for infrastructure analytics company Cordel.ai.

“As we enter a new growth stage in Shoreline I’m excited to have Andrew join us with his extensive growth experience and take over the CEO role from me, as I transition into managing our product portfolio as our CPO and focus on our newly established North American operations. I’m thrilled to work with Andrew growing the company going forward,” said Ole-Erik Endrerud, founder of Shoreline Wind.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to Shoreline,” said Ernst Sack, chairman of the board at Shoreline Wind. “Andrew’s extensive industry knowledge, leadership skills and commercial capabilities make him the ideal candidate to lead Shoreline into its next phase of growth, as he has demonstrated since he joined the company as Chief Operating Officer in June 2023. We believe that under Andrew’s guidance, Shoreline will continue to thrive, innovate, and exceed the expectations of our clients.”

Pearson said, “I am honored to be asked to lead Shoreline at such an exciting time in its journey. The company has strong foundations, and I look forward to working closely with the talented team to drive innovation, enhance operational excellence, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Together, we will build on Shoreline’s legacy of success and take the company to new heights.”