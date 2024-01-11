Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dutch Companies Form Offshore Wind Decom JV

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Dutch companies Sif and Ballast Nedam have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a joint venture for the decommissioning of offshore wind farms under the name of BNS Decom.

BNS Decom intends to revolutionize the decommissioning process for offshore wind farms, serving as the ultimate, turnkey solution provider for asset owners.

In the proposed collaboration, Ballast Nedam will be in charge of all offshore operations, while Sif aims to cover the portion of work related to receiving and processing decommissioned components for further re-use and recycling.

The business plan will be based on certain constraints ensuring that all offshore and onshore work can be carried out safely, efficiently, and in an economically viable manner. The ultimate goal is to deliver the best value to the asset owner.

Although it will still take a few years before a substantial number of windfarms is due for de-commissioning, Ballast Nedam and Sif believe that they need to prepare for this expected market.

Furthermore the repurposing of steel from decommissioned wind farms, is an important step towards a sustainable and circular future by converting old monopiles into green steel plates for new monopiles in offshore wind.

