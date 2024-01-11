FLNG Gimi Reaches BP’s GTA Field in West Africa

Golar LNG’s floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit Gimi has arrived at BP's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, located offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The FLNG Gimi unit reached GTA field on January 10, 2024, after departing from Seatrium Shipyard in Singapore in November 2023.

Golar LNG has notified BP, the project’s operator, of FLNG Gimi’s arrival.

Following completion of all preparatory activities FLNG Gimi will be maneuvered to her berth at the hub and for her subsequent connection to the feed gas pipeline.

Golar LNG and BP have agreed that FLNG Gimi will proceed to moor offshore Tenerife while awaiting completion of the necessary preparatory activities.

“Golar is pleased to see that the FLNG Gimi has arrived at the GTA field offshore Mauritania and Senegal, her home for the next 20 years. We are excited to integrate the Golar FLNG Facility with the GTA hub, and starting the next phase of our long-term relationship with bp and the GTA partners into LNG production,” said Karl-Fredrik Staubo, Golar LNG’s CEO.

“This is a major step forward for overall delivery of the GTA1 project in Mauritania and Senegal. Safely achieving this milestone is a result of great teamwork,” added Rahman Rahmanov, BP’s vice president projects for Mauritania & Senegal.

GTA field is one of Africa's deepest offshore projects at 2,000 meters below the sea's surface.

The project will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will process the gas, removing heavier hydrocarbon components.

Gas will then be transferred to the GIMI FLNG at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border. The FLNG facility is designed to provide circa 2.5 million metric tons of LNG per annum on average. Total gas resources in the field are estimated to be around 15 trillion cubic feet.

Kosmos Energy discovered the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field in 2015, and BP signed onto the project through an agreement with Kosmos in 2016.