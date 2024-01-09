Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CGG and C-Questra Form CCUS Pact

© CGG
© CGG

France-based CGG and Dutch CO2 storage specialist C-Questra have signed a commercial cooperation agreement for carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) projects.

CGG has more than 15 years of experience supporting a number of high-profile CCUS projects worldwide, while C-Questra is a company company founded in 2023, specializing in the field of CCUS from emission sources to sequestration sites.

According to the agreement, CGG intends to provide expertise and technological support to C-Questra to accelerate the development of certain carbon storage projects.

"The purpose of the cooperation agreement is quite simply to go much faster. CGG contributes human and technological resources, while C-Questra implements the projects, particularly in France, by leveraging the combined expertise and experience of our technical teams that span almost 100 years,” said Walid Sinno, CEO of C-Questra.

"Carbon storage is one of the key processes in the energy transition and CGG is continuing to diversify in this area where we bring real know-how and cutting-edge technologies. After concluding several projects and agreements in 2023, CGG is looking to accelerate the deployment of its offerings in 2024,” Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of CGG, added.

