Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Noble Valiant Finds More Work in Gulf of Mexico

Noble Valiant drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Valiant drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured contract extension for its Noble Valiant drillship in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

LLOG Deepwater Development Company and LLOG Exploration Offshore have exercised an option to extend the provisioning of the deepwater drillship Noble Valiant for drilling services, Noble Corporation said in an update.

The six-month contract extension, which can include managed pressure drilling (MPD) services as needed, is expected to start in direct continuation of the upcoming contract starting in late January 2024 and will carry the rig into early 2025.

The clean operating day rate is $470,000, excluding mobilization rates and a potential fee for any use of MPD.

 “This extension to the upcoming contract for the Valiant reflects our commitment and dedication to the success of our client’s operations. We are excited about this expanded duration, and we look forward to further enhancing our relationship with LLOG,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

The Noble Valiant drillship secured six-month contract with LLOG for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico back in September 2023.

Drilling Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

© cherylvb / Adobe Stock

Talos Starts Production from Two Wells in Gulf of Mexico
© Andriy Sharpilo / Adobe Stock

Vineyard Wind 1 Offshore Wind Project Delivers Almost...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Australian Government Rejects Plan for Offshore Wind Terminal

Australian Government Rejects

Esgian Week 1 Report: Rig Swaps and Indian Acreage

Esgian Week 1 Report: Rig Swap

BOEM Invites Review of New York Bight Wind Lease Areas

BOEM Invites Review of New Yor

Wood Secures Trion FPU Topsides Job

Wood Secures Trion FPU Topside

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine