Noble Valiant Finds More Work in Gulf of Mexico

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured contract extension for its Noble Valiant drillship in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

LLOG Deepwater Development Company and LLOG Exploration Offshore have exercised an option to extend the provisioning of the deepwater drillship Noble Valiant for drilling services, Noble Corporation said in an update.

The six-month contract extension, which can include managed pressure drilling (MPD) services as needed, is expected to start in direct continuation of the upcoming contract starting in late January 2024 and will carry the rig into early 2025.

The clean operating day rate is $470,000, excluding mobilization rates and a potential fee for any use of MPD.

“This extension to the upcoming contract for the Valiant reflects our commitment and dedication to the success of our client’s operations. We are excited about this expanded duration, and we look forward to further enhancing our relationship with LLOG,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

The Noble Valiant drillship secured six-month contract with LLOG for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico back in September 2023.