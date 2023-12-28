QatarEnergy Picks Up Five-Year Crude Supply Contract with Shell

Qatari oil and gas company QatarEnergy has announced a five-year crude oil supply agreement with Shell.

The agreement stipulates the supply of up to 18 million barrels per annum of Qatar Land and Qatar Marine crude oils to Shell starting in January 2024.

“We are delighted to sign our first ever five-year crude sales agreement. This agreement further strengthens QatarEnergy’s relationship with Shell, which is not only a reliable crude oil off-taker, but also a major customer and a strategic partner of QatarEnergy. We look forward to building on our historic relationship and hope we achieve greater success with Shell,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and he President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

The agreement highlights QatarEnergy’s strategy in establishing longer-term strategic business relationship and cooperation.

QatarEnergy and Shell have a long-standing strategic partnership through several shared investments in the energy industry in Qatar and globally, including QatarEnergy LNG projects, the Pearl GTL Plant, and several other joint investments.