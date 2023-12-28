Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

QatarEnergy Picks Up Five-Year Crude Supply Contract with Shell

© ink drop / Adobe Stock
© ink drop / Adobe Stock

Qatari oil and gas company QatarEnergy has announced a five-year crude oil supply agreement with Shell.

The agreement stipulates the supply of up to 18 million barrels per annum of Qatar Land and Qatar Marine crude oils to Shell starting in January 2024.

“We are delighted to sign our first ever five-year crude sales agreement. This agreement further strengthens QatarEnergy’s relationship with Shell, which is not only a reliable crude oil off-taker, but also a major customer and a strategic partner of QatarEnergy. We look forward to building on our historic relationship and hope we achieve greater success with Shell,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and he President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

The agreement highlights QatarEnergy’s strategy in establishing longer-term strategic business relationship and cooperation.

QatarEnergy and Shell have a long-standing strategic partnership through several shared investments in the energy industry in Qatar and globally, including QatarEnergy LNG projects, the Pearl GTL Plant, and several other joint investments. 

Energy Middle East Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm foundations (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Wraps Up Cable Installation at Iberdrola's...
© chungking/Adobe Stock

BlueFloat and Origin Team Up for 1.7GW Offshore Wind...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Petrobras Acquires Stake in Three Blocks Offshore West Africa

Petrobras Acquires Stake in Th

QatarEnergy Picks Up Five-Year Crude Supply Contract with Shell

QatarEnergy Picks Up Five-Year

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore Wind Cabling Contract in South Korea

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Array Cable System at French Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Arr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine