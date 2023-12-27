Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baron Oil Inks Farm-Up Deal for Timor-Leste Development

(Credit: Baron Oil)
(Credit: Baron Oil)

UK oil and gas company Baron Oil has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Timor Gap for the farm-up of 15% working interest in the Chuditch production sharing contract offshore Timor-Leste.

Baron's wholly-owned subsidiary SundaGas Banda Unipessoal entered the MoU with Timor Gap, which is estimated to bring the UK-based company $8.5 million in reimbursement for prior costs and in the offset of future spend.

On completion of the farm-up, SundaGas will retain operatorship and hold a 60% working interest in the Chuditch PSC, while Timor Gap will have a 40% interest, made up of a new paying 15% interest, plus its original 25% interest which is carried to first gas.

Therefore, Timor Gap will be responsible for paying 20% of all costs, including the drilling of the planned Chuditch-2 appraisal well. In 2024, this contribution is estimated to be around $7.5 million.

Under the Mou, SundaGas will also receive cash payments from Timor Gap of the agreement which are estimated to be approximately $1 million relating to back costs covering the period from the signing of the PSC to the anticipated date of completion.

The location has been selected for the drilling of the Chuditch-2 appraisal well and significant progress has been made in preparation for the drilling campaign, Baron Oil said earlier.

The cost of the Chuditch-2 appraisal well is anticipated to be approximately $32 million, including the costs of a full production flow test.

Rui Maria Alves Soares, President and CEO of Timor Gap, said: ”The technical efforts to date are encouraging for successful appraisal drilling of the Chuditch field and for the exciting potential to come from the adjacent exploration prospects.

“As partner, we support SundaGas in moving ahead with the appraisal well and will take part in the necessary services that TIMOR GAP can offer during the drilling campaign as well as encouraging participation of other local service providers throughout operations in the Chuditch PSC.”

Technology Industry News Activity Asia Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Mubadala Energy)

Mubadala Energy Makes Major Gas Discovery Offshore...
(Credit: Aastels / Adobe Stock)

MODEC and Toray Develop New FPSO Repair Technique

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore Wind Cabling Contract in South Korea

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Array Cable System at French Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Arr

Equinor Starts Operating First Hybrid PSV in Brazilian Waters

Equinor Starts Operating First

What to Watch in '24: Global Exploration Outlook

What to Watch in '24: Global E

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine