Petronas and PTTEP Sign Deals for Oil and Gas Ops Offshore Malaysia

The MoU and TAAs signing (Credit: Petronas)
Malaysia’s Petronas Carigali and Thai PTTEP have signed agreements related to the development of PTTEP-operated oil and gas Blocks SK405B and SK410B located off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.

Petronas and PTTEP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and two Technical Assistance Agreements (TAAs) for developments in Malaysia.

The MoU covers the scope of potential evacuation of production from Block SK405B through D35/D21/J4 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) facilities, Post 1976 Balingian PSC facilities and Bintulu Crude Oil Terminal operated by PETRONAS Carigali.

Meanwhile, the first TAA covers the study and design works for Block SK405B fields into the same Petronas Carigali-operated facilities.

The second TAA is for the assistance of engineering design for the potential construction, tie-in works, pipeline and cable crossings of Block SK410B for Lang Lebah’s gas evacuation to the Bintulu Additional Gas Supply Facilities 2, as well as for the potential production and handling of Lang Lebah’s condensate at the Bintulu Integrated Facilities.

“This collaboration would enable both parties to drive progress by leveraging on Petronas Carigali’s expertise and technology through continued focus on cost optimization and operational excellence to ensure supply security, particularly in Sarawak,” said Petronas’ Senior General Manager of Sarawak Asset, Anuar Ismail.

“In Sarawak, we have a number of developments forthcoming including SK410B and SK405B. We highly appreciate and value this collaboration a lot since it will enable the parties to advance the success of our projects," added PTTEP’s Country Manager, Kanok Intharawijitr.

