Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Extends Job Cuts as CEO Seeks to Trim Costs

© Dragoș Asaftei / Adobe Stock
© Dragoș Asaftei / Adobe Stock

Shell has begun cutting jobs beyond previously announced reductions in its low-carbon division, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Roles are being eliminated on a division-by-division basis, with those affected offered options including redundancy packages or applying for jobs elsewhere in the company, according to the report.

Achieving reductions will require portfolio high grading, new efficiencies and a leaner overall organization, a Shell spokesperson said.

"While no formal targets exist, we will continuously look to right-size the activities that deliver the most value."

Shell said in October it will let go around 15% of the workforce at its low-carbon solutions division and scale back its hydrogen business as part of CEO Wael Sawan's drive to boost profits.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Industry News

Related Offshore News

Norve jack-up rig (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Borr Drilling Jack-Up Rig Slated for Work Offshore Africa
(Credit: Aastels / Adobe Stock)

MODEC and Toray Develop New FPSO Repair Technique

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

MAN Energy Solutions Wins Compressor Revamp Order for Troll A

MAN Energy Solutions Wins Comp

Shell Extends Job Cuts as CEO Seeks to Trim Costs

Shell Extends Job Cuts as CEO

RWE Buys UK Offshore Wind Assets from Vattenfall for $1.2 Billion

RWE Buys UK Offshore Wind Asse

Harbour Energy Strikes $11.2 Billion Deal for Wintershall Dea Assets

Harbour Energy Strikes $11.2 B

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine