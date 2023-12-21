Fincantieri Lands $250M Order from Prysmian for New Cable-Laying Vessel

Vard, a Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract for the design and construction of a cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group valued at $250 million.

This is the third cable-laying vessel Vard is building for Prysmian Group after vessels Monna Lisa, currently under construction, and Leonardo da Vinci, which was delivered in 2021.

According to the companies, the new unit will consolidate the widest fleet in the industry.

The cable-laying vessel will be an evolution of the Monna Lisa class. With a length of approximately 185 meters and a breadth of about 34 meters, the new vessel will be equipped with advanced cable installation solutions, such as three carousels for a total capacity of 19,000 tonnes.

A bollard pull in excess of 180 tonnes will allow the vessel to perform complex installation operation of simultaneous cable lay and burial of up to 4 cables.

The vessel will be equipped with DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems, and is expected to be delivered in Q4 2026.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, said: “This order strengthens our technological partnership with Prysmian: this is the third unit we have built for this prestigious client after the ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ and the ‘Monna Lisa’. A further important signal of the leading role that Fincantieri is playing in the offshore market."