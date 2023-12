Garnering power from ocean waves is a generation behind the progress of offshore wind, but Mocean Energy, led by founder and managing director Cameron McNatt, is aiming to help offshore companies power up it’s offshore and seafloor assets with its Blue Star system. A 10kW Blue Star prototype now has more than 14 months of operational experience under its belt, and the goal for 2024 is completion of that trial and continuing the path toward commercialization.