Exmar Announces Leadership Change

Carl-Antoine Saverys has been named CEO of listed Belgian shipowner Exmar, the company announced Tuesday. Effective January 1, 2024, he will take over from Francis Mottrie who will stay on board as COO.

After assuming various roles in the shipping industry, Carl-Antoine Saverys has held deputy roles within Exmar over the past six years, including the company’s infrastructure department and thereafter at the shipping department.

Joining him at the executive top level are newly appointed CFO, Hadrien Bown, and executive director infrastructure, Jonathan Raes, member of the executive committee since 2018.

Francis Mottrie will assume a supporting role as COO from January 1, alongside Jens Ismar, director shipping. Both remain on board of Exmar's executive committee to support the transition.

Executive chairman Nicolas Saverys said, "Francis led a full transition of the company since 2020 and managed Exmar towards great achievements, putting the company in an excellent position to tackle future opportunities with a strong balance sheet. I would like to express my thanks to Francis for his consistent guidance and leadership.”

“As executive chairman I give my full support to my son Carl-Antoine and the team (Francis, Jens, Jonathan and Hadrien). Together they make an energetic executive team and we have full confidence in their ability to build and grow the company further. It's an exciting time for Exmar."

Francis Mottrie said the timing of the transition is excellent. "It has been one of my core objectives to create an organization that values the development of talent. It's an exciting change and I am very proud to hand over the wheel to Carl-Antoine. It's a positive move for all stakeholders, our employees especially, and they have my full cooperation."

Carl-Antoine Saverys said, “With the upcoming global challenges, Exmar is perfectly positioned to play a major role in the further optimization of the energy value chain. The team will continue to grow Exmar as a key player in the transportation and transformation of gasses through state-of-the-art assets.”

Francis Mottrie will support the transition as COO from January 1, 2024. (Photo: Exmar)