Hercules Supply Orders MPSV from China's Fujian Mawei

Norwegian-registered Hercules Supply has placed an order for a new multipurpose offshore support vessel (MPSV) from Chinese shipyard Fujian Mawei.

Slated for delivery on in the fourth quarter of 2025, the newbuild—a Z 4423 MPSV design from Norwegian naval architecture firm Breeze Ship Design—will be 88 meters long and fitted with battery hybrid propulsion, moonpoool and accommodation for 60 people.

"With a focus on functionality and efficiency, this design provides flexibility to perform tasks within different offshore segments, such as conventional platform supply service, light construction work, geoseismic and offshore wind," the designer said.

Hercules Supply has options for two further ships, which would be delivered in approximately three-month intervals following the first ship.

Fletcher, based in the U.K., will operate the first vessel, both commercially and technically.