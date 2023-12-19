Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF Set to Bring in $30M From Two New Projects

CSV Skandi Hercules (Credit: DOF Group)
CSV Skandi Hercules (Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has secured two new projects – one in the North Sea and the other in Asia Pacific region – whose combined revenue is expected to bring in $30 million to the company. 

The first contract for DOF covers engineering, procurement, removal and disposal (EPRD) for a North Sea operator, including the project management, engineering, logistics and execution of an FPSO cessation project. 

According to DOF, it will disconnect, transport and pre-moor the floating unit, and retrieve and recycle the mooring system. 

Project management and engineering starts immediately, while offshore execution is planned in Q3 2024 utilizing in total four vessels, including Skandi Hera and Skandi Iceman, the company said. 

In the Asia Pacific region, DOF has been awarded a contract to provide field decommissioning support in association with a depleted field off the Australian coast. 

The award includes project management, engineering, procurement, and offshore services and is expected to be completed over a five-to-seven-week period commencing in December 2023. 

The project will use construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Hercules which, with two permanently installed WROV systems and a 250Te AHC crane, is said to ideally suited to these operations.

The combined revenue from the two projects is estimated to approximately $30 million, DOF informed

Vessels North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Asia Pacific

