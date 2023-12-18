Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Grupo Carso Acquires 50% of Ichalkil & Pokoch Oil Fields

© james_pintar / Adobe Stock
Mexico's Grupo Carso reached an agreement to indirectly purchase for $530 million a 50% stake in the offshore, shallow water Ichalkil and Pokoch oil fields, according to a company filing published on Monday.

The fields, located offshore from the Mexican state of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico, are currently producing approximately 16,350 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day.

The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approvals.

Russian oil producer Lukoil last year acquired a 50% operator interest in the so-called Area 4 project, which includes two offshore blocks where Ichalkil and Pokoch are located.

(Reuters - Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Jacqueline Wong)

