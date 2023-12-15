Aker Solutions Awarded North Sea Decom Work

Aker Solutions on Friday announced it has been awarded a contract for the dismantling and recycling of a platform topside and jacket in the North Sea area.

The Norway-based company did not specify the name of the platform, but said the project consists of a topside with a weight of 19,000 tonnes and a steel jacket weighing 10,000 tonnes.

The structures will be delivered mainly as modules by Saipem’s semi-submersible heavy-lift vessel Saipem 7000 in the period from 2025 to 2027. The jacket will be delivered in two sections plus some minor items.

Aker Solutions added it aims to recycle close to 98% of the 29,000-tonne structures.

“Decommissioning is a growing market. This award adds to an order backlog that already stretches to 2030, and provides further predictability so that we can continue to develop our facility and execution model, with a strong focus on safe operations and capability to deliver a high degree of recycling," said Aker Solutions SVP Decom Thomas Nygård.