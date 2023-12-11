C-Innovation Names Cribley Business Development Manager

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) aﬃliate C-Innovation (C-I) has welcomed back Lucas Cribley as its new business development manager.

During his more than 20-year career, Cribley worked as the program manager and first employee in a joint venture start-up between ECO and FMC Technologies, in which he secured and managed major Inspection, Maintenance, & Repair (IMR), light construction, and Riserless Light Well Intervention (RWLI) projects. As a senior manager at TechnipFMC, Cribley helped lead the development and delivery of new business lines in Life of Field (LoF) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV). And most recently as the regional director at Sulmara, he combined novel technologies with proven operational methods to deliver valued services to the dynamic offshore wind market.

David Sheetz, vice president, C-I, said, “With extensive experience in the oil and gas, maritime, and renewables sectors, Lucas brings a wealth of knowledge to complement our highly qualified management team. In this new role, Lucas will be focused on strategic growth for integrated subsea services within the offshore energy industry.”

Cribley said, “I am proud to have been one of the first employees of C-I back in 2008, and I am excited to be back with a team that, like me, is passionate, innovative and committed to professional excellence.”

Cribley holds a degree in business operations and an MBA from Boise State University, Idaho, U.S.