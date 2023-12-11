Vard inks Deal on $200m Hybrid Cable Layer

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, signed a contract for $200m to design and build a customized hybrid cable-laying vessel for Japan's Toyo Construction.

The hybrid cable vessel will have a design specifically developed for custom needs to meet the growing Japanese offshore wind farm market and will also be able to operate worldwide. It will have an optimal hull design to suit natural and construction conditions in Japan, allowing it to be used in both shallow and deep water for power generation in floating offshore wind farms and for direct current power transmission projects. It will also be able to carry out construction work at a high operational rate in a wide range of ocean areas.

The ship will measure 150 x 28m, with a cable transport capacity of 9000 tons. It will be equipped with a high-performance crane and a large deck, making it suitable for a wide range of activities, including mooring work related to floating offshore wind farms and marine resources projects. The vessel will also have a 4-point mooring system and a helipad. It is developed with the latest technologies to reduce the carbon footprint during operations and berthing in port. It will have a large battery pack, a shore power connection and a cutting-edge energy management system. This sustainable configuration will allow for greater energy efficiency thus reducing CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.

The vessel will be built in Vard shipyards and will be delivered in Q2 2026.

Toyo Construction was founded in 1929 and has a first-rate track record in offshore construction in Japan. The offshore wind energy business is a growth driver for the company. In addition to laying submarine cables, Toyo Construction is developing technologies for both fixed and floating wind farms, with the aim of contributing to the development of the offshore wind energy business in Japan. The company employs around 1,600 people overall and has a turnover of just under 200 billion yen.