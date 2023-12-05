BiSN Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Perth

BiSN, a provider of permanent downhole sealing solutions, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Perth, Western Australia, to better serve operators in the region.

The facility will radically increase the operational capacity for BiSN in the Asia-Pacific region. BiSN's expansion into Australia is driven by the growing demand for Wel-lok™ technology in the region, which the company says provides cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally friendly sealing solutions for the oil and gas industry.

The Perth facility features full heater and bismuth-based alloy production, two major components of Wel-lok technology, as well as final assembly. It also provides a focus for regional business development and a field operations base.

The demonstration room allows operators to get hands-on with Wel-lok and other BiSN technologies, facilitating a collaborative environment for planning plug and abandonment, intervention, and completion solutions.

In early 2023, BiSN appointed Andy Vigor as Regional Business Development Advisor in Perth. Previously, Vigor worked for many years in operations, sales and marketing roles in the Middle East and Asia Pacific Region. During this period, he was based in Jakarta, Australia, Singapore, and Dubai. He then returned to Perth for 20 years. With more than 28 years of experience, he has a very broad understanding of the market, customer challenges and requirements, which places him in an ideal position to support BiSN customers both in Australasia and throughout the region.

“With the geographical size of the Australasia and the Asia Pacific region, response time and the ever-increasing cost of logistics is critical to our customers,” said Vigor. “We can now provide customized, engineered products and solutions locally, which will assist BiSN in its efforts to achieve service excellence for all of our regional customers.”

Before the facility opened in Australia, lead times due to shipping from the US or UK could be prohibitive for operators and their fast-moving intervention needs. The opening of this facility removes that barrier, simplifying the deployment plans in this region.



