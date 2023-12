Genesis is a 24 VDC, Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) – based, Multiphase Detector which is designed to measure multiple phases in applications with thick and dynamic emulsion layers:

Vapor phase

Total level (e.g., hydrocarbon liquid)

Top of emulsion layer

Bottom of emulsion layer (e.g., water level)

Sediment

Encompassing several significant engineering accomplishments, this cutting-edge multiphase detector provides “profiler” performance at a competitive cost without the regulatory burdens and HSE concerns.

Visit genesis.magnetrol.com for more info.